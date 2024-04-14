Verb Technology (VERB) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Monday

Verb Technology (NASDAQ:VERB – Get Free Report) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 15th.
Verb Technology Price Performance
Shares of Verb Technology stock opened at $0.18 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.25. Verb Technology has a twelve month low of $0.11 and a twelve month high of $5.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.02 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Verb Technology by 5.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,625,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,490,000 after purchasing an additional 142,065 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Verb Technology during the 1st quarter valued at about $184,000. State Street Corp raised its position in Verb Technology by 22.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 209,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,000 after buying an additional 37,935 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Verb Technology during the second quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Verb Technology by 26.2% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 104,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 21,800 shares in the last quarter. 7.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Verb Technology
Verb Technology Company, Inc develops Software-as-a-Service applications platform. It offers verbLIVE, an interactive livestream eCommerce and shoppable video and webinar application; verbCRM, a white-labelled interactive video-based customer relationship management application; verbTEAMS, a self on-boarding version of verbCRM with built-in verbLIVE for small businesses and solo entrepreneurs; verbLEARN, an interactive video and gamified learning management system application; and verbMAIL, an interactive video mail solution integrated into Microsoft Outlook.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Verb Technology
- How Investors Can Identify and Successfully Trade Gap-Down Stocks
- 5 Trends You Need to Know This Quarter
- What is the NASDAQ Stock Exchange?
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 4/8 – 4/12
- How to Calculate Return on Investment (ROI)
- You Can Follow BlackRock’s Market View for Your Money
Receive News & Ratings for Verb Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verb Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.