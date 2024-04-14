Verb Technology (VERB) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Monday

Verb Technology (NASDAQ:VERB – Get Free Report) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 15th.

Shares of Verb Technology stock opened at $0.18 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.25. Verb Technology has a twelve month low of $0.11 and a twelve month high of $5.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.02 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Verb Technology by 5.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,625,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,490,000 after purchasing an additional 142,065 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Verb Technology during the 1st quarter valued at about $184,000. State Street Corp raised its position in Verb Technology by 22.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 209,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,000 after buying an additional 37,935 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Verb Technology during the second quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Verb Technology by 26.2% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 104,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 21,800 shares in the last quarter. 7.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Verb Technology Company, Inc develops Software-as-a-Service applications platform. It offers verbLIVE, an interactive livestream eCommerce and shoppable video and webinar application; verbCRM, a white-labelled interactive video-based customer relationship management application; verbTEAMS, a self on-boarding version of verbCRM with built-in verbLIVE for small businesses and solo entrepreneurs; verbLEARN, an interactive video and gamified learning management system application; and verbMAIL, an interactive video mail solution integrated into Microsoft Outlook.

