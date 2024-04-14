SPAR Group (SGRP) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Monday

SPAR Group (NASDAQ:SGRP – Get Free Report) is scheduled to announce its earnings results on Monday, April 15th.

SPAR Group Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ SGRP opened at $1.79 on Friday. SPAR Group has a 52 week low of $0.70 and a 52 week high of $1.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.53 and a beta of 0.69. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.04.

Get SPAR Group alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other SPAR Group news, insider Spar Business Services Inc sold 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.38, for a total transaction of $207,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,065,538 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,470,442.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Spar Business Services Inc sold 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.38, for a total value of $207,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,065,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,470,442.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Robert G/ Brown sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.35, for a total value of $67,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,257,963 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,398,250.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 200,943 shares of company stock worth $275,466 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 59.66% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SPAR Group

SPAR Group Company Profile

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in SPAR Group stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in SPAR Group, Inc. ( NASDAQ:SGRP Free Report ) by 44.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 89,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,500 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.41% of SPAR Group worth $116,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 9.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Free Report)

SPAR Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides merchandising and brand marketing services worldwide. The company offers syndicated and dedicated merchandising services at the retail store level for retailers, manufacturers, and distributors; and project services, such as new product launches, special seasonal or promotional merchandising, product support, product recalls, and in-store product demonstrations and in-store product sampling, as well as kiosk product replenishment, inventory control, new and existing store resets, re-merchandising, remodels and category implementations, and under annual or stand-alone project contracts or agreements.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SPAR Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPAR Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.