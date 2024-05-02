Intrust Bank NA Has $363,000 Position in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS)

Intrust Bank NA increased its position in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS – Free Report) by 22.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 761 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 140 shares during the quarter. Intrust Bank NA’s holdings in FactSet Research Systems were worth $363,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in FDS. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in FactSet Research Systems by 71.4% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 84 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in FactSet Research Systems by 133.2% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 659 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $288,000 after purchasing an additional 2,646 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in FactSet Research Systems by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 16,215 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,090,000 after purchasing an additional 638 shares during the period. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund increased its position in FactSet Research Systems by 27.3% during the 3rd quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 10,713 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,684,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in FactSet Research Systems by 15.1% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 2,972 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,299,000 after purchasing an additional 389 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.24% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CAO Gregory T. Moskoff sold 330 shares of FactSet Research Systems stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $419.50, for a total value of $138,435.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 72 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,204. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other FactSet Research Systems news, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $415.26, for a total value of $1,245,780.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 12,915 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,363,082.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Gregory T. Moskoff sold 330 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $419.50, for a total value of $138,435.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 72 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,204. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 6,330 shares of company stock valued at $2,740,515. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

FactSet Research Systems Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:FDS opened at $419.57 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $449.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $454.60. FactSet Research Systems Inc. has a 1-year low of $380.96 and a 1-year high of $488.64. The stock has a market cap of $15.99 billion, a PE ratio of 33.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.72.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 21st. The business services provider reported $4.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.83 by $0.39. FactSet Research Systems had a return on equity of 34.36% and a net margin of 22.72%. The firm had revenue of $545.95 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $547.93 million. As a group, analysts forecast that FactSet Research Systems Inc. will post 15.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FactSet Research Systems Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, February 29th were issued a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 28th. FactSet Research Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.04%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have weighed in on FDS shares. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “hold” rating and set a $469.00 target price on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $464.00 price target on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $460.00 price target (down from $480.00) on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Oppenheimer restated a “market perform” rating on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on FactSet Research Systems in a report on Thursday, April 11th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $430.00 price target on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, FactSet Research Systems presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $442.70.

About FactSet Research Systems

FactSet Research Systems Inc, a financial data company, provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment community in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information through the workflow solutions of research, analytics and trading, content and technology solutions, and wealth.

