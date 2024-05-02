Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas Increases Holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas increased its stake in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 27.4% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 8,409 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,808 shares during the quarter. Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas’ holdings in NVIDIA were worth $4,164,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVDA. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA purchased a new position in NVIDIA during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in NVIDIA during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP purchased a new stake in NVIDIA in the third quarter valued at $30,000. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC raised its position in NVIDIA by 44.1% in the third quarter. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC now owns 98 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Finally, O Brien Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in NVIDIA by 139.5% in the fourth quarter. O Brien Wealth Partners LLC now owns 91 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.27% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Trading Down 3.9 %

NASDAQ:NVDA opened at $830.41 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $863.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $644.83. The stock has a market cap of $2.08 trillion, a P/E ratio of 69.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.73. NVIDIA Co. has a 1 year low of $272.40 and a 1 year high of $974.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 3.67 and a current ratio of 4.17.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The computer hardware maker reported $5.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.21 by $0.95. The business had revenue of $22.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.40 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 93.61% and a net margin of 48.85%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 265.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.65 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Co. will post 22.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 6th were issued a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 5th. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is currently 1.34%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

NVDA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America lifted their target price on NVIDIA from $925.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Raymond James lifted their target price on NVIDIA from $850.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. CICC Research initiated coverage on NVIDIA in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $870.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group lifted their target price on NVIDIA from $1,100.00 to $1,150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $1,000.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, NVIDIA presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $941.55.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 22,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $879.97, for a total value of $19,975,319.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,052,133 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $925,845,476.01. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director John Dabiri sold 128 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $940.00, for a total value of $120,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,931,700. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 22,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $879.97, for a total value of $19,975,319.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,052,133 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $925,845,476.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 61,278 shares of company stock valued at $52,689,898. Insiders own 3.99% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Company Profile

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

