Farmer Bros. (NASDAQ:FARM) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $3.12

Farmer Bros. Co. (NASDAQ:FARM – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $3.12 and traded as high as $3.44. Farmer Bros. shares last traded at $3.35, with a volume of 28,381 shares changing hands.

Farmer Bros. Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $3.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.12.

Get Farmer Bros. alerts:

Farmer Bros. (NASDAQ:FARM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.11. Farmer Bros. had a negative net margin of 14.91% and a negative return on equity of 65.75%. The business had revenue of $89.45 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $88.50 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Farmer Bros. Co. will post -0.74 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Farmer Bros.

Farmer Bros. Company Profile

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sanders Morris Harris LLC bought a new position in Farmer Bros. during the first quarter worth $250,000. Penn Capital Management Company LLC boosted its position in Farmer Bros. by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Penn Capital Management Company LLC now owns 869,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,661,000 after purchasing an additional 10,110 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its position in Farmer Bros. by 65.4% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 35,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 13,971 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC boosted its position in Farmer Bros. by 169.0% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 31,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 19,990 shares during the period. Finally, Hodges Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Farmer Bros. during the third quarter worth $148,000. 64.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

(Get Free Report)

Farmer Bros. Co engages in the roasting, wholesale, equipment servicing, and distribution of coffee, tea, and other allied products in the United States. The company offers roast and ground coffee; frozen liquid coffee; flavoured and unflavoured iced and hot teas; culinary products, including spices, pancake and biscuit mixes, gravy and sauce mixes, soup bases, dressings, and syrups and sauces, as well as coffee filters, cups, sugar, and creamers; and other beverages comprising cappuccino, cocoa, granitas, and other blender-based beverages and concentrated and ready-to-drink cold brew and iced coffee.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Farmer Bros. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Farmer Bros. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.