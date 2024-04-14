LightPath Technologies (NASDAQ:LPTH) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $1.41

LightPath Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPTH – Get Free Report) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1.41 and traded as high as $1.60. LightPath Technologies shares last traded at $1.54, with a volume of 34,750 shares traded.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

LPTH has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Lake Street Capital initiated coverage on LightPath Technologies in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $3.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on LightPath Technologies in a research report on Saturday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

LightPath Technologies Trading Down 1.9 %

The company has a 50-day moving average of $1.50 and a 200-day moving average of $1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.93.

LightPath Technologies (NASDAQ:LPTH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The technology company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $7.32 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.72 million. LightPath Technologies had a negative net margin of 15.48% and a negative return on equity of 14.22%. Research analysts expect that LightPath Technologies, Inc. will post -0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of LightPath Technologies by 73.7% in the fourth quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 111,824 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $141,000 after purchasing an additional 47,429 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in LightPath Technologies by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,360,226 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,714,000 after acquiring an additional 107,740 shares during the period. AMH Equity Ltd grew its holdings in LightPath Technologies by 12.4% during the fourth quarter. AMH Equity Ltd now owns 2,819,071 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,552,000 after acquiring an additional 310,870 shares during the period. Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in LightPath Technologies by 240.7% during the fourth quarter. Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC now owns 46,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 32,500 shares during the period. Finally, Worth Venture Partners LLC grew its holdings in LightPath Technologies by 9.9% during the third quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 929,611 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,348,000 after acquiring an additional 83,649 shares during the period. 56.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LightPath Technologies Company Profile

LightPath Technologies, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes optical components and assemblies. The company offers precision molded glass aspheric optics, molded and diamond-turned infrared aspheric lenses, and other optical components used to produce products that manipulate light; and infrared products, including catalog and custom infrared optics.

