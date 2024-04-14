STEP Energy Services Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SNVVF) Short Interest Up 87.8% in March

STEP Energy Services Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SNVVF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 208,500 shares, a growth of 87.8% from the March 15th total of 111,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 69.5 days.
STEP Energy Services Price Performance
STEP Energy Services stock opened at $3.00 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.00. STEP Energy Services has a 1-year low of $1.97 and a 1-year high of $3.56.
STEP Energy Services Company Profile
