STEP Energy Services Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SNVVF) Short Interest Up 87.8% in March

STEP Energy Services Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SNVVF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 208,500 shares, a growth of 87.8% from the March 15th total of 111,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 69.5 days.

STEP Energy Services stock opened at $3.00 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.00. STEP Energy Services has a 1-year low of $1.97 and a 1-year high of $3.56.

STEP Energy Services Ltd., an energy services company, provides integrated coiled tubing, fluid and nitrogen pumping, and hydraulic fracturing to service oil and natural gas industry in Canada and the United States. It also provides fluid pumping services for coiled tubing operations and involved in standalone projects; pipeline commissioning and maintenance services; fracturing logistics services; and laboratory services.

