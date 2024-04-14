Financial Counselors Inc. Buys New Position in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC)

Financial Counselors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 2,596 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $225,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OMC. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Omnicom Group by 683.2% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,957,307 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $251,016,000 after buying an additional 2,579,717 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in Omnicom Group by 98.3% during the third quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,032,265 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $225,842,000 after buying an additional 1,503,249 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Omnicom Group by 81.0% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,527,561 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $144,111,000 after buying an additional 683,810 shares during the period. Boston Partners grew its position in Omnicom Group by 21.7% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,727,701 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $277,726,000 after buying an additional 664,800 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new stake in Omnicom Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $59,124,000. 91.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

OMC stock opened at $90.59 on Friday. Omnicom Group Inc. has a one year low of $72.20 and a one year high of $99.23. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $91.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $84.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.95. The company has a market capitalization of $17.86 billion, a PE ratio of 13.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.97.

Omnicom Group ( NYSE:OMC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The business services provider reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.16 by $0.04. Omnicom Group had a net margin of 9.47% and a return on equity of 39.07%. The company had revenue of $4.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.09 earnings per share. Omnicom Group’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 7.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 9th. Investors of record on Monday, March 11th will be given a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 8th. Omnicom Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.46%.

In related news, Director Linda Johnson Rice sold 507 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.66, for a total value of $43,936.62. Following the sale, the director now owns 9,753 shares in the company, valued at $845,194.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have weighed in on OMC. Macquarie lifted their price target on shares of Omnicom Group from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Omnicom Group from $106.00 to $104.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. BNP Paribas raised shares of Omnicom Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $115.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 28th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Omnicom Group in a report on Thursday, January 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $117.00 price target on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Omnicom Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Omnicom Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $102.44.

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising and media, precision marketing, commerce and branding, experiential, execution and support, public relations, and healthcare.

