3,633 Shares in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (BATS:ICF) Purchased by Financial Counselors Inc.

Financial Counselors Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (BATS:ICF – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 3,633 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ICF. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 98,482.2% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 95,569,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,241,035,000 after purchasing an additional 95,472,622 shares during the period. Pathstone Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF in the third quarter worth about $12,265,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 30.3% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 988,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,571,000 after buying an additional 230,044 shares during the period. TIAA Trust National Association acquired a new position in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $10,015,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,988,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,452,000 after buying an additional 138,941 shares during the period.

Get iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF alerts:

iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF Trading Down 1.0 %

iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF stock opened at $54.46 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.62 and a beta of 0.84. iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF has a 1 year low of $88.40 and a 1 year high of $104.37. The business has a 50-day moving average of $56.68 and a 200-day moving average of $54.98.

iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF Profile

iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Cohen & Steers Realty Majors Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Cohen & Steers Realty Majors Index (the Index). The Index consists of selected real estate investment trusts (REITs).

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.