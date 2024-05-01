Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:LABU) Shares Gap Up to $87.51

Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:LABU – Get Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $87.51, but opened at $90.81. Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bull 3X Shares shares last traded at $92.73, with a volume of 767,439 shares trading hands.

Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bull 3X Shares Price Performance

The business has a 50 day moving average of $124.19 and a 200 day moving average of $105.78.

Institutional Trading of Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bull 3X Shares

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bull 3X Shares by 49,146.3% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 352,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,342,000 after acquiring an additional 351,396 shares during the period. Simplex Trading LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bull 3X Shares during the 3rd quarter worth about $949,000. Second Half Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bull 3X Shares during the 3rd quarter valued at about $846,000. Pathstone Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bull 3X Shares in the third quarter valued at about $439,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bull 3X Shares during the third quarter worth about $293,000.

About Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bull 3X Shares

The Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bull 3X Shares (LABU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Biotechnology Select Industry index. The fund provides daily 3 times exposure to the S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index. LABU was launched on May 28, 2015 and is managed by Direxion.

