Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Free Report) by 9.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 180,133 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,657 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Weyerhaeuser were worth $6,263,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Millburn Ridgefield Corp bought a new stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 606.7% during the 3rd quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 848 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 728 shares during the period. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new stake in Weyerhaeuser in the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.99% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Weyerhaeuser

In related news, CFO David M. Wold sold 924 shares of Weyerhaeuser stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.84, for a total value of $30,344.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 60,655 shares in the company, valued at $1,991,910.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CFO David M. Wold sold 924 shares of Weyerhaeuser stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.84, for a total value of $30,344.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 60,655 shares in the company, valued at $1,991,910.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Nicole Weyerhaeuser Piasecki sold 33,426 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.64, for a total transaction of $1,124,450.64. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $195,347.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 42,699 shares of company stock worth $1,455,609 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. StockNews.com cut shares of Weyerhaeuser from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. CIBC set a $37.00 price objective on shares of Weyerhaeuser and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $39.00 price objective on shares of Weyerhaeuser in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Finally, Truist Financial reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $36.00 price objective on shares of Weyerhaeuser in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.00.

Weyerhaeuser Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE WY opened at $33.24 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.63. Weyerhaeuser has a 52-week low of $28.12 and a 52-week high of $36.27. The firm has a market cap of $24.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.90 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a quick ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 2.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.02. Weyerhaeuser had a net margin of 10.93% and a return on equity of 7.36%. The firm had revenue of $1.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.82 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.24 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Weyerhaeuser will post 1.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Weyerhaeuser Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 8th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 7th. This is a boost from Weyerhaeuser’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.41%. Weyerhaeuser’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 69.57%.

Weyerhaeuser Company Profile

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control approximately 11 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

