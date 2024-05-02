PetIQ, Inc. (NASDAQ:PETQ) Shares Sold by Federated Hermes Inc.

Federated Hermes Inc. reduced its position in PetIQ, Inc. (NASDAQ:PETQ – Free Report) by 10.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 41,648 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,918 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. owned approximately 0.14% of PetIQ worth $823,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PETQ. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in PetIQ in the third quarter valued at about $34,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in PetIQ in the fourth quarter valued at about $50,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in PetIQ by 351.4% in the fourth quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 3,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 2,625 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in PetIQ in the third quarter valued at about $113,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in PetIQ in the fourth quarter valued at about $177,000. 94.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PetIQ Stock Up 3.4 %

NASDAQ:PETQ opened at $16.87 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $17.16 and a 200-day moving average of $18.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $496.48 million, a PE ratio of 273.38 and a beta of 1.64. PetIQ, Inc. has a 52 week low of $11.26 and a 52 week high of $22.98.

PetIQ ( NASDAQ:PETQ Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.38) by $0.22. The business had revenue of $219.93 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $189.70 million. PetIQ had a return on equity of 11.72% and a net margin of 0.19%. Analysts predict that PetIQ, Inc. will post 0.94 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on PetIQ from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.00.

PetIQ, Inc operates as a pet medication and wellness company in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Products and Services. The company offers Rx pet medications, which sells flea and tick control, heartworm preventatives, arthritis, thyroid, diabetes and pain treatments, antibiotics, and other specialty medications; and develops and manufactures its own proprietary value-branded products, as well as third-party branded products for dogs and cats.

