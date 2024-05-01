Puma Biotechnology (PBYI) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Puma Biotechnology (NASDAQ:PBYI – Get Free Report) is set to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, May 2nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.16) per share for the quarter. Puma Biotechnology has set its Q1 2024 guidance at EPS and its FY 2024 guidance at EPS.Investors that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Puma Biotechnology (NASDAQ:PBYI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.07). Puma Biotechnology had a return on equity of 58.21% and a net margin of 9.16%. The business had revenue of $72.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $73.22 million. On average, analysts expect Puma Biotechnology to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Puma Biotechnology alerts:

Puma Biotechnology Stock Up 1.0 %

PBYI opened at $5.07 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The company has a market capitalization of $244.42 million, a PE ratio of 11.02, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.28. Puma Biotechnology has a 1-year low of $2.13 and a 1-year high of $7.73.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PBYI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com cut shares of Puma Biotechnology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on shares of Puma Biotechnology from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 1st.

Read Our Latest Research Report on PBYI

About Puma Biotechnology

(Get Free Report)

Puma Biotechnology, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of products to enhance cancer care in the United States and internationally. The company offers NERLYNX, an oral version of neratinib that is used to treat adult patients with early stage HER2-overexpressed/amplified breast cancer; and advanced or metastatic HER2-positive breast cancer when combined with capecitabine.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Puma Biotechnology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Puma Biotechnology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.