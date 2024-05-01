Galiano Gold (TSE:GAU) Sets New 1-Year High at $2.23

Galiano Gold Inc. (TSE:GAU – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$2.23 and last traded at C$2.23, with a volume of 100749 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$2.15.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Galiano Gold from C$1.50 to C$2.25 in a research note on Thursday, March 7th.

Galiano Gold Price Performance

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$1.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 15.77 and a current ratio of 4.76. The company has a market cap of C$562.70 million, a PE ratio of 6.00, a PEG ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 0.96.

Galiano Gold (TSE:GAU – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 16th. The company reported C($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Galiano Gold Inc. will post 0.3656846 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Galiano Gold

In other news, Director Paul Nicholas Wright bought 59,500 shares of Galiano Gold stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$1.18 per share, with a total value of C$70,210.00. In other Galiano Gold news, Director Paul Nicholas Wright bought 59,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$1.18 per share, with a total value of C$70,210.00. Also, Director Michael Price sold 65,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$1.22, for a total value of C$79,096.50. Over the last ninety days, insiders purchased 81,985 shares of company stock valued at $101,652. 26.43% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Galiano Gold Company Profile

Galiano Gold Inc engages in the exploration and evaluation of gold properties in Canada. Its flagship asset is the Asanko Gold Mine that covers an area of approximately 21,000 hectares located in Ghana, West Africa. The company was formerly known as Asanko Gold Inc and changed its name to Galiano Gold Inc in May 2020.

