Docebo (NASDAQ:DCBO) Shares Gap Up to $44.72

Docebo Inc. (NASDAQ:DCBO – Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $44.72, but opened at $48.29. Docebo shares last traded at $47.25, with a volume of 45,803 shares.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on DCBO shares. CIBC lifted their price target on shares of Docebo from $49.81 to $58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on Docebo from $50.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Docebo from $67.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Docebo from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Docebo from $44.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $61.40.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $48.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $46.72. The company has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a PE ratio of 497.61 and a beta of 1.64.

Docebo (NASDAQ:DCBO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $49.28 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.46 million. Docebo had a return on equity of 12.45% and a net margin of 1.57%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Docebo Inc. will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cidel Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Docebo by 4.7% during the third quarter. Cidel Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $755,000 after buying an additional 838 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in Docebo in the fourth quarter valued at about $48,000. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in shares of Docebo by 15.0% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 9,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $476,000 after acquiring an additional 1,282 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of Docebo by 56.4% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,000 after purchasing an additional 1,528 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pathway Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Docebo in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $203,000. 53.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Docebo Inc operates as a learning management software company that provides artificial intelligence (AI)-powered learning platform in North America and internationally. It offers Learning Management System (LMS) to train internal and external workforces, partners, and customers. The company's cloud platform consists of a learning suite, which includes Docebo Learn LMS, a cloud-based learning platform that allows learning administrators to deliver personalized learning; Docebo Shape, an AI-based learning content creation tool, which enables learning administrators to turn internal and external resources into engaging, multilingual, and microlearning content to share across the business; Docebo Content that allows off-the-shelf learning content by partnering content specialist; Docebo Learning Impact, a learning measurement tool that enables administrators to prove and improve training programs; Docebo Learn Data, which gives a comprehensive view on learning data to business results; Docebo Connect that connects Docebo to custom tech stack and making integrations; and Docebo Flow that allows businesses to directly inject learning into the flow of work.

