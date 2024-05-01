KE (NYSE:BEKE) Shares Gap Up to $14.83

KE Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BEKE – Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $14.83, but opened at $15.37. KE shares last traded at $15.32, with a volume of 3,954,149 shares.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on BEKE shares. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and issued a $21.10 target price on shares of KE in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. HSBC reduced their price objective on KE from $23.90 to $21.80 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 15th.

KE Stock Down 1.4 %

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $13.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.94, a P/E/G ratio of 0.40 and a beta of -0.73.

KE (NYSE:BEKE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 14th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $2.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.66 billion. KE had a return on equity of 9.19% and a net margin of 7.62%. On average, equities analysts expect that KE Holdings Inc. will post 0.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

KE Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 5th were paid a dividend of $0.351 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 4th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.2%. KE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.93%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On KE

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in KE by 0.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,575,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $396,928,000 after buying an additional 151,596 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of KE by 12.0% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 18,807,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $304,865,000 after acquiring an additional 2,008,418 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its stake in shares of KE by 24.9% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 13,861,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,701,000 after acquiring an additional 2,763,209 shares in the last quarter. Matthews International Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in KE by 12.0% in the 3rd quarter. Matthews International Capital Management LLC now owns 7,969,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,684,000 after purchasing an additional 855,850 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&G Investment Management Ltd. boosted its position in KE by 15.5% during the fourth quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 7,926,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,823,000 after purchasing an additional 1,065,949 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.34% of the company’s stock.

KE Company Profile

KE Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in operating an integrated online and offline platform for housing transactions and services in the People's Republic of China. It operates through four segments: Existing Home Transaction Services, New Home Transaction Services, Home Renovation and Furnishing, and Emerging and Other Services.

