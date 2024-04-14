1,550 Shares in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) Acquired by Financial Counselors Inc.

Financial Counselors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 1,550 shares of the online travel company’s stock, valued at approximately $235,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of EXPE. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its holdings in Expedia Group by 17.6% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 1,364 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $267,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Expedia Group by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 301,932 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $59,077,000 after buying an additional 17,680 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its holdings in Expedia Group by 16.1% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 6,052 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $1,184,000 after buying an additional 838 shares during the period. Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in Expedia Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $397,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in Expedia Group by 50.9% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 3,751 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $734,000 after buying an additional 1,265 shares during the period. 90.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Expedia Group stock opened at $130.46 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $17.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.25, a PEG ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.86. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $136.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $131.99. Expedia Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $87.94 and a 12 month high of $160.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24.

Expedia Group ( NASDAQ:EXPE Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The online travel company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $2.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.88 billion. Expedia Group had a return on equity of 35.79% and a net margin of 6.21%. Equities analysts predict that Expedia Group, Inc. will post 9.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Expedia Group news, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 5,119 shares of Expedia Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.21, for a total value of $702,377.99. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 10,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,492,844.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Dara Khosrowshahi sold 10,000 shares of Expedia Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.04, for a total value of $1,500,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 216,521 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,486,810.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 5,119 shares of Expedia Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.21, for a total value of $702,377.99. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 10,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,492,844.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 8.07% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on EXPE. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Expedia Group from $155.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 19th. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $130.00 target price on shares of Expedia Group in a research note on Friday, February 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Expedia Group from $115.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Ascendiant Capital Markets raised their target price on Expedia Group from $133.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Expedia Group in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $181.00 target price for the company. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $149.12.

Expedia Group, Inc operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through B2C, B2B, and trivago segments. Its B2C segment includes Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand offers various travel products and services; Hotels.com for lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Orbitz, Travelocity, Wotif Group, ebookers, CheapTickets, Hotwire.com and CarRentals.com.

