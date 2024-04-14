GHP Investment Advisors Inc. Sells 262 Shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE)

GHP Investment Advisors Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE – Free Report) by 19.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,082 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 262 shares during the period. GHP Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in General Electric were worth $138,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of GE. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in shares of General Electric by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 305,384 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $27,925,000 after buying an additional 27,682 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in General Electric in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,518,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in General Electric by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 11,748 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,075,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares during the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in General Electric in the 1st quarter valued at about $388,000. Finally, West Family Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in General Electric in the 1st quarter valued at about $230,000. 74.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, SVP Michael J. Holston sold 22,055 shares of General Electric stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.87, for a total value of $3,195,107.85. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 56,284 shares of the company's stock, valued at $8,153,863.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Michael J. Holston sold 13,601 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.55, for a total transaction of $1,843,615.55. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 48,339 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,552,351.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.66% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of GE opened at $154.63 on Friday. General Electric has a 12 month low of $74.78 and a 12 month high of $158.44. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $157.82 and its 200-day moving average is $133.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $169.05 billion, a PE ratio of 18.47, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The conglomerate reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.13. General Electric had a net margin of 13.95% and a return on equity of 10.88%. The company had revenue of $19.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.27 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.24 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that General Electric will post 3.78 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 25th. Investors of record on Monday, April 15th will be paid a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.72%. This is a boost from General Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 12th. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 3.82%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of General Electric from $200.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of General Electric in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $190.00 target price for the company. Oppenheimer reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of General Electric in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of General Electric in a report on Saturday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Vertical Research initiated coverage on shares of General Electric in a report on Thursday, April 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $160.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $160.07.

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It offers gas and steam turbines, full balance of plant, upgrade, and service solutions, as well as data-leveraging software for power generation, industrial, government, and other customers.

