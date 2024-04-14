MTY Food Group Inc. (MTY) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.28 on May 15th

MTY Food Group Inc. (TSE:MTY – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, April 12th, TickerTech reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.28 per share on Wednesday, May 15th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 2nd.
MTY Food Group Stock Down 9.9 %
Shares of TSE MTY opened at C$45.16 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 160.56. MTY Food Group has a 12-month low of C$44.48 and a 12-month high of C$68.60. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$51.92 and its 200-day moving average price is C$53.30. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.63, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.98.
MTY Food Group (TSE:MTY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 12th. The company reported C$0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.83 by C($0.12). The company had revenue of C$278.64 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$263.20 million. MTY Food Group had a return on equity of 13.60% and a net margin of 8.90%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that MTY Food Group will post 4.0447761 EPS for the current fiscal year.
MTY Food Group Inc operates and franchises quick-service, fast-casual, and casual dining restaurants in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It also sells retail products under a multitude of banners. The company was formerly known as iNsu Innovations Group Inc and changed its name to MTY Food Group Inc in July 2003.
