MTY Food Group Inc. (MTY) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.28 on May 15th

MTY Food Group Inc. (TSE:MTY – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, April 12th, TickerTech reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.28 per share on Wednesday, May 15th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 2nd.

MTY Food Group Stock Down 9.9 %

Shares of TSE MTY opened at C$45.16 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 160.56. MTY Food Group has a 12-month low of C$44.48 and a 12-month high of C$68.60. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$51.92 and its 200-day moving average price is C$53.30. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.63, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.98.

MTY Food Group (TSE:MTY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 12th. The company reported C$0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.83 by C($0.12). The company had revenue of C$278.64 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$263.20 million. MTY Food Group had a return on equity of 13.60% and a net margin of 8.90%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that MTY Food Group will post 4.0447761 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on MTY. TD Securities decreased their price target on MTY Food Group from C$65.00 to C$60.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 16th. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of MTY Food Group from C$65.00 to C$60.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Scotiabank lowered their target price on shares of MTY Food Group from C$62.00 to C$55.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 16th. CIBC cut their price target on shares of MTY Food Group from C$71.00 to C$62.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, National Bankshares reduced their price objective on shares of MTY Food Group from C$71.00 to C$59.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$59.86.

About MTY Food Group

MTY Food Group Inc operates and franchises quick-service, fast-casual, and casual dining restaurants in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It also sells retail products under a multitude of banners. The company was formerly known as iNsu Innovations Group Inc and changed its name to MTY Food Group Inc in July 2003.

