Gladstone Land Co. (LANDM) To Go Ex-Dividend on May 16th

Gladstone Land Co. (NASDAQ:LANDM – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, April 12th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.1042 per share on Friday, May 31st. This represents a $1.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.19%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 16th. This is a positive change from Gladstone Land’s previous monthly dividend of $0.10.
Gladstone Land Stock Performance
Gladstone Land stock opened at $24.08 on Friday. Gladstone Land has a 1 year low of $23.22 and a 1 year high of $24.50. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $24.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.84.
About Gladstone Land
