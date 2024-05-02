GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:GEAGF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:GEAGF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 48,700 shares, an increase of 6.6% from the March 31st total of 45,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 487.0 days.
GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft Stock Performance
OTCMKTS GEAGF opened at $40.11 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.31. GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft has a twelve month low of $35.65 and a twelve month high of $43.41.
GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft
- 10 Best Airline Stocks to Buy
- AMD is Down 35%. Now is the Time to Buy the Dip
- What is a SEC Filing?
- Amazon Stands Tall: New Highs Are in Sight
- Market Cap Calculator: How to Calculate Market Cap
- Chesapeake Energy Stock is The Energy Play, Earnings Confirm
Receive News & Ratings for GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.