GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:GEAGF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:GEAGF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 48,700 shares, an increase of 6.6% from the March 31st total of 45,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 487.0 days.

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft Stock Performance

OTCMKTS GEAGF opened at $40.11 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.31. GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft has a twelve month low of $35.65 and a twelve month high of $43.41.

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft engages in the development and production of systems and components to the food, beverage, and pharmaceutical industries. It operates through Separation & Flow Technologies, Liquid & Power Technologies, Food & Health Technologies, Farm Technologies, and Heating & Refrigeration Technologies segments.

