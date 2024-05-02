Heineken (OTCMKTS:HEINY) Short Interest Update

Heineken (OTCMKTS:HEINY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 17,400 shares, an increase of 8.8% from the March 31st total of 16,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 198,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Heineken Trading Up 0.1 %

OTCMKTS HEINY opened at $48.77 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.52. Heineken has a 52-week low of $42.92 and a 52-week high of $58.23. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $47.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $47.79.

Heineken Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.4536 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 29th. This is a positive change from Heineken’s previous dividend of $0.30.

Heineken Company Profile

Heineken N.V. brews and sells beer and cider in the Americas, Europe, Africa, the Middle East, Eastern Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides soft drinks and water. It offers its beers under the Heineken, Heineken Light, Orchard Thieves, Orchard Thieves Light, Birra Moretti, Coors, Murphy's and Beamish Stouts, Desperados, Tiger, Sol, and Foster's brand, as well as under regional and local brands.

