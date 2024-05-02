Intact Financial Co. (OTCMKTS:IFCZF) Short Interest Up 8.6% in April

Intact Financial Co. (OTCMKTS:IFCZF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 424,700 shares, a growth of 8.6% from the March 31st total of 391,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2,123.5 days.

Intact Financial Trading Up 2.5 %

OTCMKTS IFCZF opened at $169.18 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $164.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $156.69. Intact Financial has a 52-week low of $137.90 and a 52-week high of $175.16.

Intact Financial Company Profile

Intact Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance products to individuals and businesses in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers insurance, such as personal auto which provides coverage from accidents, third party liability, and physical damage; personal property which provides protection for homes and contents from risks, including fire, theft, vandalism, water damages, other damages, and personal liability; and commercial line and specialty line insurance which provides commercial auto, property, and liability coverages.

