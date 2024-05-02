Intact Financial Co. (OTCMKTS:IFCZF) Short Interest Up 8.6% in April

Intact Financial Co. (OTCMKTS:IFCZF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 424,700 shares, a growth of 8.6% from the March 31st total of 391,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2,123.5 days.
Intact Financial Trading Up 2.5 %
OTCMKTS IFCZF opened at $169.18 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $164.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $156.69. Intact Financial has a 52-week low of $137.90 and a 52-week high of $175.16.
Intact Financial Company Profile
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Intact Financial
- What Are Dividend Champions? How to Invest in the Champions
- AMD is Down 35%. Now is the Time to Buy the Dip
- 5 Top Rated Dividend Stocks to Consider
- Amazon Stands Tall: New Highs Are in Sight
- What is the Hang Seng index?
- Chesapeake Energy Stock is The Energy Play, Earnings Confirm
Receive News & Ratings for Intact Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intact Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.