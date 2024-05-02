Handelsbanken Fonder AB Has $475,000 Stock Position in LGI Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:LGIH)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its position in shares of LGI Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:LGIH – Free Report) by 9.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,565 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 300 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in LGI Homes were worth $475,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its stake in shares of LGI Homes by 27.3% in the fourth quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 537 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of LGI Homes by 3.8% in the third quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 4,165 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $414,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management raised its stake in shares of LGI Homes by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 5,067 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $675,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. RiverPark Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of LGI Homes by 50.5% in the fourth quarter. RiverPark Advisors LLC now owns 739 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teza Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of LGI Homes by 7.7% in the third quarter. Teza Capital Management LLC now owns 5,049 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $502,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares during the last quarter. 84.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get LGI Homes alerts:

Insider Transactions at LGI Homes

In other news, CFO Charles Michael Merdian sold 6,361 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.95, for a total value of $712,113.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 9,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,058,823.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other LGI Homes news, CFO Charles Michael Merdian sold 6,361 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.95, for a total transaction of $712,113.95. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 9,458 shares in the company, valued at $1,058,823.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Scott James Garber sold 1,212 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.95, for a total value of $135,683.40. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 13,824 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,547,596.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 26,435 shares of company stock valued at $2,944,291 over the last three months. Company insiders own 12.20% of the company’s stock.

LGI Homes Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ LGIH opened at $89.45 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $105.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $113.50. LGI Homes, Inc. has a 1-year low of $84.15 and a 1-year high of $141.91. The firm has a market cap of $2.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.62 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a current ratio of 10.66, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

LGI Homes (NASDAQ:LGIH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.02 by ($0.30). LGI Homes had a net margin of 8.45% and a return on equity of 11.28%. The firm had revenue of $390.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $400.00 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.14 earnings per share. LGI Homes’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that LGI Homes, Inc. will post 9.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

LGIH has been the subject of several analyst reports. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $160.00 price objective on shares of LGI Homes in a research note on Friday, April 5th. StockNews.com raised LGI Homes from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and issued a $74.00 target price (down from $88.00) on shares of LGI Homes in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $110.50.

Check Out Our Latest Report on LGI Homes

About LGI Homes

(Free Report)

LGI Homes, Inc designs, constructs, and sells homes. It offers entry-level homes, such as attached and detached homes, and active adult homes under the LGI Homes brand name; and luxury series homes under the Terrata Homes brand name. The company also engages in the wholesale business, which include building and selling homes to large institutions looking to acquire single-family rental properties.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for LGI Homes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LGI Homes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.