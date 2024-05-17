European Commercial REIT (ERE) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.02 on June 17th

European Commercial REIT (TSE:ERE – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, May 15th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be given a dividend of 0.015 per share on Monday, June 17th. This represents a $0.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 31st.
European Commercial REIT Stock Performance
European Commercial REIT (TSE:ERE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported C($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.06 by C($0.29). The business had revenue of C$36.22 million for the quarter.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, Echelon Wealth Partners raised shares of European Commercial REIT from a “hold” rating to a “speculative buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd.
