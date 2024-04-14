MainStay CBRE Global Infrastructure Megatrends Term Fund (MEGI) To Go Ex-Dividend on April 19th

MainStay CBRE Global Infrastructure Megatrends Term Fund (NYSE:MEGI – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, April 12th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.125 per share on Tuesday, April 30th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 19th. This is an increase from MainStay CBRE Global Infrastructure Megatrends Term Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.11.
MainStay CBRE Global Infrastructure Megatrends Term Fund Trading Down 2.3 %
Shares of MEGI stock opened at $11.79 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $12.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.38. MainStay CBRE Global Infrastructure Megatrends Term Fund has a 12 month low of $10.63 and a 12 month high of $14.89.
In other MainStay CBRE Global Infrastructure Megatrends Term Fund news, major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 22,144 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $12.30 per share, with a total value of $272,371.20. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 5,507,053 shares in the company, valued at approximately $67,736,751.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.
The Fund’s investment objective is to seek a high level of total return with an emphasis on current income. There is no assurance that the Fund will achieve its investment objective. Tthe Fund invests at least 80% of its assets (net assets plus borrowings for investment purposes) in securities issued by infrastructure companies.
