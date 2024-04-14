Metso Oyj (OUKPY) To Go Ex-Dividend on April 26th

Metso Oyj (OTCMKTS:OUKPY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Friday, April 12th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Monday, April 29th will be given a dividend of 0.0965 per share on Wednesday, May 22nd. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 26th. This is an increase from Metso Oyj’s previous dividend of $0.08.
Metso Oyj Stock Down 0.4 %
OUKPY opened at $6.13 on Friday. Metso Oyj has a one year low of $4.13 and a one year high of $6.48. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.12.
Metso Oyj Company Profile
