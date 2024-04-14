Metso Oyj (OUKPY) To Go Ex-Dividend on April 26th

Metso Oyj (OTCMKTS:OUKPY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Friday, April 12th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Monday, April 29th will be given a dividend of 0.0965 per share on Wednesday, May 22nd. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 26th. This is an increase from Metso Oyj’s previous dividend of $0.08.

Metso Oyj Stock Down 0.4 %

OUKPY opened at $6.13 on Friday. Metso Oyj has a one year low of $4.13 and a one year high of $6.48. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.12.

Get Metso Oyj alerts:

Metso Oyj Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Featured Articles

Metso Oyj provides technologies, end-to-end solutions, and services for aggregates, minerals processing, and metals refining industries in Europe, North and Central America, South America, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, Africa, the Middle East, and India. The company operates in two segments: Aggregates and Minerals.

Receive News & Ratings for Metso Oyj Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Metso Oyj and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.