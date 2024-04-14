Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Purchases 3,531 Shares of MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in shares of MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI – Free Report) by 8.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 45,136 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,531 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC owned approximately 0.06% of MSCI worth $25,531,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MSCI. Bamco Inc. NY grew its stake in MSCI by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 2,260,105 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,159,615,000 after buying an additional 15,184 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in MSCI by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,893,728 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $971,634,000 after buying an additional 30,528 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in MSCI by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,637,256 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $914,510,000 after buying an additional 35,746 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in MSCI by 14.0% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,460,634 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $749,422,000 after buying an additional 179,508 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in MSCI by 32.1% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,281,834 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $717,432,000 after buying an additional 311,370 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.97% of the company’s stock.

Get MSCI alerts:

MSCI Trading Down 1.5 %

Shares of NYSE MSCI opened at $526.62 on Friday. MSCI Inc. has a 12 month low of $451.55 and a 12 month high of $617.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.72 billion, a PE ratio of 36.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.06. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $559.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $539.13.

MSCI Increases Dividend

MSCI ( NYSE:MSCI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The technology company reported $3.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.29 by $0.39. MSCI had a net margin of 45.42% and a negative return on equity of 111.17%. The business had revenue of $690.11 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $662.64 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.84 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that MSCI Inc. will post 14.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 16th were issued a $1.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 15th. This is a positive change from MSCI’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.38. This represents a $6.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.22%. MSCI’s dividend payout ratio is 44.44%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have commented on MSCI shares. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of MSCI from $600.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Edward Jones started coverage on shares of MSCI in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of MSCI from $615.00 to $660.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Raymond James reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of MSCI in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $638.00 price objective on shares of MSCI in a research note on Friday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, MSCI currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $581.57.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on MSCI

MSCI Profile

(Free Report)

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides critical decision support tools and solutions for the investment community to manage investment processes worldwide. The Index segment provides indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including indexed financial product, such as ETFs, mutual funds, annuities, futures, options, structured products, and over-the-counter derivatives; performance benchmarking; portfolio construction and rebalancing; and asset allocation, as well as licenses GICS and GICS Direct.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for MSCI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MSCI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.