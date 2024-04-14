MFS Multimarket Income Trust (MMT) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.03 on April 30th

MFS Multimarket Income Trust (NYSE:MMT – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, April 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 17th will be given a dividend of 0.034 per share by the closed-end fund on Tuesday, April 30th. This represents a $0.41 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.97%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 16th. This is a positive change from MFS Multimarket Income Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.03.

MFS Multimarket Income Trust has decreased its dividend by an average of 7.2% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

MFS Multimarket Income Trust Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:MMT opened at $4.55 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $4.61 and a 200-day moving average of $4.48. MFS Multimarket Income Trust has a 12 month low of $4.04 and a 12 month high of $4.70.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About MFS Multimarket Income Trust

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of MFS Multimarket Income Trust by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 98,235 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $415,000 after purchasing an additional 2,741 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in MFS Multimarket Income Trust by 2.9% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 109,777 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $495,000 after buying an additional 3,060 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in MFS Multimarket Income Trust by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 248,978 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $1,123,000 after acquiring an additional 3,182 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in MFS Multimarket Income Trust by 1.0% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 578,349 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $2,464,000 after acquiring an additional 5,455 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in MFS Multimarket Income Trust by 25.5% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 27,074 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $144,000 after acquiring an additional 5,505 shares in the last quarter. 18.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MFS Multimarket Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by MFS Investment Management, Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets across the globe with greater emphasis on United States. It seeks to invest in fixed income securities issued by U.S. Government, foreign government, mortgage backed, and other asset-backed securities of U.S.

