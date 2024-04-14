MFS Multimarket Income Trust (MMT) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.03 on April 30th

MFS Multimarket Income Trust (NYSE:MMT – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, April 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 17th will be given a dividend of 0.034 per share by the closed-end fund on Tuesday, April 30th. This represents a $0.41 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.97%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 16th. This is a positive change from MFS Multimarket Income Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.03.
MFS Multimarket Income Trust has decreased its dividend by an average of 7.2% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.
MFS Multimarket Income Trust Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE:MMT opened at $4.55 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $4.61 and a 200-day moving average of $4.48. MFS Multimarket Income Trust has a 12 month low of $4.04 and a 12 month high of $4.70.
About MFS Multimarket Income Trust
MFS Multimarket Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by MFS Investment Management, Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets across the globe with greater emphasis on United States. It seeks to invest in fixed income securities issued by U.S. Government, foreign government, mortgage backed, and other asset-backed securities of U.S.
