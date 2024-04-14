Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) Shares Sold by Valeo Financial Advisors LLC

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC decreased its stake in shares of Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Free Report) by 12.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,164 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,701 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Sanofi were worth $605,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Rise Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Sanofi by 98.4% in the fourth quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 506 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Sanofi by 289.1% in the first quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 463 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sanofi in the third quarter worth $26,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of Sanofi in the first quarter worth $26,000. Finally, Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO acquired a new stake in shares of Sanofi in the third quarter worth $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.04% of the company’s stock.

Sanofi Trading Down 1.4 %

Sanofi stock opened at $45.93 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $47.60 and its 200-day moving average is $48.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.27. Sanofi has a 1 year low of $42.63 and a 1 year high of $57.82. The company has a market cap of $116.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.46, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.61.

Sanofi Increases Dividend

Sanofi ( NASDAQ:SNY Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by ($0.05). Sanofi had a return on equity of 27.47% and a net margin of 12.56%. The business had revenue of $11.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.02 billion. On average, equities analysts expect that Sanofi will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 6th. Investors of record on Friday, May 10th will be issued a $1.478 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 9th. This is a boost from Sanofi’s previous annual dividend of $1.38. Sanofi’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.47%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Sanofi from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. TheStreet lowered shares of Sanofi from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Sanofi in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Sanofi presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.00.

Sanofi Company Profile

(Free Report)

Sanofi, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of therapeutic solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Pharmaceuticals, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare segments. The company provides specialty care, such as DUPIXENT, neurology and immunology, rare diseases, oncology, and rare blood disorders; medicines for diabetes and cardiovascular diseases; and established prescription products.

Further Reading

