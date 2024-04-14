Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB) Stock Position Lifted by Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB – Free Report) by 5.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,057 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 390 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF were worth $393,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 21,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,078,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Abacus Planning Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Abacus Planning Group Inc. now owns 9,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $463,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Hendershot Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Hendershot Investments Inc. now owns 27,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,378,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $369,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the last quarter.

Get Schwab US Broad Market ETF alerts:

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Trading Down 1.5 %

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHB opened at $59.38 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $27.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.49 and a beta of 1.03. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a 12-month low of $46.92 and a 12-month high of $61.18. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $59.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $55.22.

About Schwab US Broad Market ETF

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Broad Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Broad Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.