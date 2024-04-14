ServisFirst Bancshares (SFBS) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Monday

ServisFirst Bancshares (NASDAQ:SFBS – Get Free Report) will issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Monday, April 15th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.85 per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

ServisFirst Bancshares (NASDAQ:SFBS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $109.07 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $107.00 million. ServisFirst Bancshares had a return on equity of 15.48% and a net margin of 24.52%. On average, analysts expect ServisFirst Bancshares to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get ServisFirst Bancshares alerts:

ServisFirst Bancshares Stock Down 1.4 %

NASDAQ:SFBS opened at $59.56 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.25 billion, a PE ratio of 15.72 and a beta of 0.88. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $63.16 and a 200-day moving average of $59.08. ServisFirst Bancshares has a 52 week low of $39.27 and a 52 week high of $70.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

ServisFirst Bancshares Announces Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ServisFirst Bancshares

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 1st were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 28th. ServisFirst Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.66%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SFBS. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in ServisFirst Bancshares during the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in ServisFirst Bancshares by 223.2% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,377 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 951 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its holdings in ServisFirst Bancshares by 1,043.6% during the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,230 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $176,000 after acquiring an additional 2,035 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in ServisFirst Bancshares by 110.2% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,457 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $253,000 after acquiring an additional 1,288 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares by 17.8% in the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 2,973 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $235,000 after buying an additional 449 shares during the period. 67.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com upgraded ServisFirst Bancshares to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Piper Sandler upped their target price on ServisFirst Bancshares from $55.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th.

View Our Latest Stock Report on ServisFirst Bancshares

ServisFirst Bancshares Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for ServisFirst Bank that provides various banking services to individual and corporate customers. It accepts demand, time, savings, and other deposits; checking, money market, and IRA accounts; and certificates of deposit. The company's loan products include commercial lending products, including seasonal, bridge, and term loans for working capital, expansion of the business, acquisition of property, and plant and equipment, as well as commercial lines of credit; commercial real estate loans, construction and development loans, and residential real estate loans; and consumer loans, such as home equity loans, vehicle financing, loans secured by deposits, and secured and unsecured personal loans.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for ServisFirst Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ServisFirst Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.