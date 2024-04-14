Atalaya Mining’s (ATYM) “Hold” Rating Reaffirmed at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reiterated their hold rating on shares of Atalaya Mining (LON:ATYM – Free Report) in a report published on Thursday, MarketBeat reports. Berenberg Bank currently has a GBX 410 ($5.19) price target on the stock.
Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group restated a buy rating and issued a GBX 530 ($6.71) price target on shares of Atalaya Mining in a research note on Thursday.
Atalaya Mining Plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mineral exploration and development in Spain. The company's flagship property is its 100% owned Proyecto Riotinto mine, an open-pit copper mine located in the Andalusia region of Spain. It produces copper concentrates, including silver by-products.
