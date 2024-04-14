Atalaya Mining’s (ATYM) “Hold” Rating Reaffirmed at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reiterated their hold rating on shares of Atalaya Mining (LON:ATYM – Free Report) in a report published on Thursday, MarketBeat reports. Berenberg Bank currently has a GBX 410 ($5.19) price target on the stock.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group restated a buy rating and issued a GBX 530 ($6.71) price target on shares of Atalaya Mining in a research note on Thursday.

Shares of LON:ATYM opened at GBX 430.50 ($5.45) on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 356.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 333.98. Atalaya Mining has a 52 week low of GBX 281 ($3.56) and a 52 week high of GBX 444.50 ($5.63). The firm has a market capitalization of £602.27 million, a P/E ratio of 1,871.74, a PEG ratio of -2.02 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.43.

Atalaya Mining Plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mineral exploration and development in Spain. The company's flagship property is its 100% owned Proyecto Riotinto mine, an open-pit copper mine located in the Andalusia region of Spain. It produces copper concentrates, including silver by-products.

