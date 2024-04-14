Sino Land Company Limited (OTCMKTS:SNLAY) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Sino Land Company Limited (OTCMKTS:SNLAY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,500 shares, a decrease of 33.7% from the March 15th total of 8,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.5 days.

Sino Land Stock Performance

SNLAY stock opened at $5.24 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $5.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.24. Sino Land has a fifty-two week low of $4.86 and a fifty-two week high of $7.03.

Sino Land Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.0844 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 6th.

About Sino Land

Sino Land Company Limited, an investment holding company, invests in, develops, manages, and trades in properties. It operates through six segments: Property Sales, Property Rental, Property Management and Other Services, Hotel Operations, Investments in Securities, and Financing. The company's property portfolio includes shopping malls, offices, industrial buildings, residentials and car parks.

