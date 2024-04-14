Meliá Hotels International, S.A. (OTCMKTS:SMIZF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Meliá Hotels International, S.A. (OTCMKTS:SMIZF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 9,700 shares, an increase of 51.6% from the March 15th total of 6,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 8.8 days.
Meliá Hotels International Stock Performance
SMIZF opened at $7.30 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $7.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.41. Meliá Hotels International has a 12 month low of $5.44 and a 12 month high of $7.30.
About Meliá Hotels International
