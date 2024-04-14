Meliá Hotels International, S.A. (OTCMKTS:SMIZF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Meliá Hotels International, S.A. (OTCMKTS:SMIZF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 9,700 shares, an increase of 51.6% from the March 15th total of 6,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 8.8 days.

Meliá Hotels International Stock Performance

SMIZF opened at $7.30 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $7.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.41. Meliá Hotels International has a 12 month low of $5.44 and a 12 month high of $7.30.

About Meliá Hotels International

Meliá Hotels International, SA owns, manages, operates, leases, and franchises hotels worldwide. It operates through Hotel Management, Hotel Business, Other Business Linked to Hotel Management, Real Estate, and Vacation Club segments. The company operates hotels under the Gran Meliá Hotels & Resorts, Paradisus by Meliá, ME by Meliá, Meliá Hotels & Resorts, INNSIDE by Meliá, Sol by Meliá, TRYP by Wyndham, and Circle by Melia brand names, as well as Meliá PRO.

