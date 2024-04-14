Medicine Man Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SHWZ) Short Interest Down 37.9% in March

Medicine Man Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SHWZ – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,800 shares, a decline of 37.9% from the March 15th total of 2,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 94,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Medicine Man Technologies Trading Down 7.1 %

Shares of SHWZ stock opened at $0.65 on Friday. Medicine Man Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $0.48 and a fifty-two week high of $1.55. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.80.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Benchmark dropped their target price on Medicine Man Technologies from $3.00 to $2.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 28th.

About Medicine Man Technologies

Medicine Man Technologies, Inc, doing business as Schwazze, engages in the cultivation, manufacturing, distribution, and retail sale of cannabis and cannabis related products in Colorado and New Mexico. It operates through Retail and Wholesale segments. The company offers loose flower, concentrates, edibles, pre-rolls, topicals, infused beverages, and other associated cannabis products produced by cannabis vendors; and cannabis and non-cannabis products.

