Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT) Shares Sold by Geneos Wealth Management Inc.

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT – Free Report) by 9.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,048 shares of the company’s stock after selling 224 shares during the quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $450,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Headinvest LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $49,000.
Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Trading Down 1.8 %
Shares of VOT opened at $227.79 on Friday. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $179.43 and a twelve month high of $236.47. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $229.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $213.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.95 and a beta of 1.14.
Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Profile
Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT – Free Report).
