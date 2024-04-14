Short Interest in Solaris Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:SLSSF) Rises By 48.1%

Solaris Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:SLSSF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,201,300 shares, a growth of 48.1% from the March 15th total of 811,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 16,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 74.2 days.

Separately, TD Securities cut their price target on shares of Solaris Resources from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “speculative buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 5th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:SLSSF opened at $3.63 on Friday. Solaris Resources has a 1-year low of $2.65 and a 1-year high of $5.57. The company’s fifty day moving average is $3.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.39.

Solaris Resources Inc engages in exploration of mineral properties. It focuses on exploring copper, molybdenum, gold, lead, zinc, and silver. The company's flagship project is the 100% owned Warintza Copper and Gold Project comprising nine metallic mineral concessions, which covers an area of 268 km2 located in Ecuador.

