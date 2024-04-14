Short Interest in Solaris Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:SLSSF) Rises By 48.1%

Solaris Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:SLSSFGet Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,201,300 shares, a growth of 48.1% from the March 15th total of 811,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 16,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 74.2 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, TD Securities cut their price target on shares of Solaris Resources from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “speculative buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 5th.

Solaris Resources Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:SLSSF opened at $3.63 on Friday. Solaris Resources has a 1-year low of $2.65 and a 1-year high of $5.57. The company’s fifty day moving average is $3.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.39.

Solaris Resources Company Profile

Solaris Resources Inc engages in exploration of mineral properties. It focuses on exploring copper, molybdenum, gold, lead, zinc, and silver. The company's flagship project is the 100% owned Warintza Copper and Gold Project comprising nine metallic mineral concessions, which covers an area of 268 km2 located in Ecuador.

Featured Articles

