SoftBank Corp. (OTCMKTS:SOBKY) Short Interest Update

SoftBank Corp. (OTCMKTS:SOBKY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,100 shares, a drop of 17.3% from the March 15th total of 9,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 101,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.
SoftBank Stock Performance
Shares of SoftBank stock opened at $12.02 on Friday. SoftBank has a fifty-two week low of $10.21 and a fifty-two week high of $13.81. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $13.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.36.
SoftBank Company Profile
