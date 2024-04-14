iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB) Shares Bought by Perigon Wealth Management LLC

Perigon Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB – Free Report) by 11.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,756 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 706 shares during the quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Biotechnology ETF were worth $918,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IBB. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF by 150.6% in the 3rd quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc now owns 203 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the period. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Values First Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, New Republic Capital LLC acquired a new position in iShares Biotechnology ETF during the second quarter worth $48,000. 62.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get iShares Biotechnology ETF alerts:

iShares Biotechnology ETF Stock Down 2.1 %

Shares of IBB stock opened at $129.58 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $135.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $129.46. iShares Biotechnology ETF has a 1 year low of $111.83 and a 1 year high of $141.16.

iShares Biotechnology ETF Dividend Announcement

About iShares Biotechnology ETF

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Investors of record on Friday, March 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.126 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 21st. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.39%.

(Free Report)

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Biotechnology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Biotechnology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.