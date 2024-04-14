Suncorp Group Limited (OTCMKTS:SNMCY) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Suncorp Group Limited (OTCMKTS:SNMCY – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,600 shares, a growth of 45.5% from the March 15th total of 1,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days.
Suncorp Group Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:SNMCY opened at $11.14 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $10.19 and a 200-day moving average of $9.41. Suncorp Group has a 52-week low of $8.00 and a 52-week high of $11.14.
Suncorp Group Increases Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 7th will be issued a $0.2031 dividend. This is an increase from Suncorp Group’s previous dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 6th.
About Suncorp Group
Suncorp Group Limited provides insurance and banking products and services to retail, corporate, and commercial customers in Australia and New Zealand. The company operates through Insurance (Australia), Suncorp Bank, and Suncorp New Zealand segments. The Insurance (Australia) segment provides general insurance products and services, including home and contents, motor, marine, travel, commercial property, industrial special risk, public liability and professional indemnity, workers' compensation, and compulsory third-party products, as well as distributes life insurance products.
