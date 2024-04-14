The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Stock Position Boosted by Hartford Financial Management Inc.

Hartford Financial Management Inc. boosted its holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 0.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 21,498 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 72 shares during the quarter. Home Depot makes up about 1.7% of Hartford Financial Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest position. Hartford Financial Management Inc.’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $7,450,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Home Depot during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in shares of Home Depot during the first quarter worth about $27,000. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Home Depot during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Keener Financial Planning LLC purchased a new position in shares of Home Depot during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, PFG Private Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 53.3% during the fourth quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 92 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.86% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have issued reports on HD shares. Piper Sandler raised Home Depot from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $311.00 to $400.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Home Depot from $386.00 to $417.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Home Depot from $333.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Home Depot from $385.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $370.00 target price on shares of Home Depot in a research note on Monday, April 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $376.35.

Home Depot Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of Home Depot stock opened at $342.87 on Friday. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 12-month low of $274.26 and a 12-month high of $396.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.94. The stock has a market cap of $339.79 billion, a PE ratio of 22.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a 50-day moving average of $369.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $338.32.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.77 by $0.05. Home Depot had a net margin of 9.92% and a return on equity of 1,452.22%. The company had revenue of $34.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.64 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.30 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Home Depot Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 7th were paid a dividend of $2.25 per share. This represents a $9.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.62%. This is a boost from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.09. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 6th. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 59.60%.

Insider Transactions at Home Depot

In other news, CEO Edward P. Decker sold 35,987 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $368.63, for a total transaction of $13,265,887.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 107,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,712,878.53. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP Timothy A. Hourigan sold 8,996 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $368.74, for a total transaction of $3,317,185.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 75,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,950,123.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Edward P. Decker sold 35,987 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $368.63, for a total transaction of $13,265,887.81. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 107,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,712,878.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Home Depot Profile

(Free Report)

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

See Also

