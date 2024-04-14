Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM) Position Boosted by Nisa Investment Advisors LLC

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM – Free Report) by 353.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,017 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,953 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Zoom Video Communications were worth $2,302,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pearl River Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 31.6% in the third quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC now owns 37,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,601,000 after buying an additional 8,928 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 3.4% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 460,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,231,000 after buying an additional 14,945 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 15.9% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 42,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,962,000 after buying an additional 5,826 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 4.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,695,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,587,326,000 after buying an additional 1,000,005 shares during the period. Finally, Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 25.4% in the fourth quarter. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC now owns 328,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,590,000 after buying an additional 66,433 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.54% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Eric S. Yuan sold 27,963 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.98, for a total value of $1,733,146.74. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 95,140 shares in the company, valued at $5,896,777.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Eric S. Yuan sold 27,963 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.98, for a total value of $1,733,146.74. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 95,140 shares in the company, valued at $5,896,777.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Shane Crehan sold 5,099 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.97, for a total transaction of $321,084.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 85,456 shares of company stock valued at $5,539,710 over the last 90 days. 11.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Zoom Video Communications Stock Down 1.4 %

NASDAQ:ZM opened at $61.63 on Friday. Zoom Video Communications, Inc. has a 12 month low of $58.87 and a 12 month high of $75.90. The firm has a market cap of $18.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.21 and a beta of -0.07. The company’s 50 day moving average is $65.28 and its 200-day moving average is $66.26.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.34. Zoom Video Communications had a net margin of 14.08% and a return on equity of 9.68%. The company had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. Research analysts predict that Zoom Video Communications, Inc. will post 2.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BNP Paribas lowered shares of Zoom Video Communications from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $75.00 price target on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Zoom Video Communications from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $70.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Finally, Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $80.00 price target on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $77.56.

About Zoom Video Communications

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides unified communications platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers Zoom Meetings that offers HD video, voice, chat, and content sharing through mobile devices, desktops, laptops, telephones, and conference room systems; Zoom Phone, an enterprise cloud phone system; and Zoom Chat enables users to share messages, images, audio files, and content in desktop, laptop, tablet, and mobile devices.

Featured Articles

