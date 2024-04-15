CB Financial Services (NASDAQ:CBFV) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of CB Financial Services (NASDAQ:CBFV – Free Report) in a report released on Sunday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the bank’s stock.

Separately, DA Davidson reaffirmed a neutral rating and issued a $24.00 target price on shares of CB Financial Services in a research report on Monday, February 5th.

CB Financial Services Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of CBFV stock opened at $21.34 on Friday. CB Financial Services has a 1-year low of $17.20 and a 1-year high of $27.02. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.44. The firm has a market cap of $109.75 million, a P/E ratio of 4.88 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

CB Financial Services (NASDAQ:CBFV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The bank reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $27.65 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.90 million. CB Financial Services had a net margin of 26.15% and a return on equity of 10.26%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that CB Financial Services will post 2.17 EPS for the current year.

CB Financial Services Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 15th were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 14th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.69%. CB Financial Services’s payout ratio is currently 22.88%.

Institutional Trading of CB Financial Services

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of CBFV. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CB Financial Services by 28.7% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 15,928 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $375,000 after buying an additional 3,552 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CB Financial Services by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 185,433 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,451,000 after purchasing an additional 495 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in CB Financial Services by 1.8% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 157,095 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,700,000 after buying an additional 2,742 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in CB Financial Services by 10.2% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,641 shares of the bank’s stock worth $266,000 after buying an additional 1,080 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of CB Financial Services in the third quarter valued at $233,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.06% of the company’s stock.

About CB Financial Services

CB Financial Services, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Community Bank that provides various banking products and services for individuals and businesses in southwestern Pennsylvania, West Virginia, and Ohio. The company's primary deposit products include demand deposits, NOW accounts, money market accounts, and savings accounts, as well as time deposit products.

