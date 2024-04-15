Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC Has $206,000 Holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February (BATS:PFEB)

Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC cut its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February (BATS:PFEB – Free Report) by 29.0% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,298 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,569 shares during the quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February were worth $206,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of PFEB. Sunbelt Securities Inc. raised its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February by 5.3% in the first quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 10,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $307,000 after purchasing an additional 530 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February by 1.0% in the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 77,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,373,000 after purchasing an additional 755 shares during the last quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. raised its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February by 5.7% in the third quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 17,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $543,000 after purchasing an additional 964 shares during the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC raised its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 60,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,988,000 after purchasing an additional 996 shares during the last quarter. Finally, VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February in the third quarter valued at about $39,000.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of PFEB opened at $33.82 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $754.19 million, a P/E ratio of 23.86 and a beta of 0.47. The business’s 50-day moving average is $33.79 and its 200-day moving average is $32.46.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February Profile

The Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February (PFEB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PFEB was launched on Feb 3, 2020 and is managed by Innovator.

