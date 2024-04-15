Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in First Trust DorseyWright DALI 1 ETF (NASDAQ:DALI)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of First Trust DorseyWright DALI 1 ETF (NASDAQ:DALI – Free Report) by 5.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 48,937 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,800 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.91% of First Trust DorseyWright DALI 1 ETF worth $1,055,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in First Trust DorseyWright DALI 1 ETF by 12.9% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 672,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,655,000 after acquiring an additional 77,034 shares during the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust DorseyWright DALI 1 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,404,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust DorseyWright DALI 1 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $90,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in First Trust DorseyWright DALI 1 ETF by 200,000.0% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Finally, Anfield Capital Management LLC increased its position in First Trust DorseyWright DALI 1 ETF by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Anfield Capital Management LLC now owns 82,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,057,000 after acquiring an additional 5,304 shares during the period.

Get First Trust DorseyWright DALI 1 ETF alerts:

First Trust DorseyWright DALI 1 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of DALI stock opened at $23.14 on Monday. First Trust DorseyWright DALI 1 ETF has a 52-week low of $21.18 and a 52-week high of $27.31. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $23.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.91.

First Trust DorseyWright DALI 1 ETF Dividend Announcement

First Trust DorseyWright DALI 1 ETF Profile

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 22nd were given a $0.0046 dividend. This represents a $0.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.08%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 21st.

(Free Report)

The First Trust Dorsey Wright DALI 1 ETF (DALI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Nasdaq Dorsey Wright DALI1 index. The fund tracks an index that uses momentum indicators to rotate between asset classes. The fund holds a single asset class at a time and uses other First Trust ETFs for exposure.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust DorseyWright DALI 1 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust DorseyWright DALI 1 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.