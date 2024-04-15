Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Lowers Holdings in iShares Global Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:MXI)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lessened its stake in iShares Global Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:MXI – Free Report) by 1.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,731 shares of the company’s stock after selling 188 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. owned 0.33% of iShares Global Materials ETF worth $1,024,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of MXI. Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Global Materials ETF by 987.4% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 107,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,034,000 after purchasing an additional 98,037 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Global Materials ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $3,581,000. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd raised its position in shares of iShares Global Materials ETF by 100.1% in the 3rd quarter. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd now owns 46,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,661,000 after purchasing an additional 23,400 shares during the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new position in iShares Global Materials ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $1,733,000. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new position in iShares Global Materials ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $1,300,000.

iShares Global Materials ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:MXI opened at $87.77 on Monday. iShares Global Materials ETF has a fifty-two week low of $74.24 and a fifty-two week high of $90.95. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $86.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $82.98. The firm has a market cap of $254.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.84 and a beta of 1.01.

About iShares Global Materials ETF

iShares Global Materials ETF, formerly iShares S&P Global Materials Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P Global Materials Sector Index (the Index).

