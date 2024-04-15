Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Makes New Investment in PIMCO RAFI Dynamic Multi-Factor U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:MFUS)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of PIMCO RAFI Dynamic Multi-Factor U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:MFUS – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 23,696 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $992,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. owned 0.74% of PIMCO RAFI Dynamic Multi-Factor U.S. Equity ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Austin Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of PIMCO RAFI Dynamic Multi-Factor U.S. Equity ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $21,354,000. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC increased its holdings in shares of PIMCO RAFI Dynamic Multi-Factor U.S. Equity ETF by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 147,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,668,000 after acquiring an additional 7,502 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in shares of PIMCO RAFI Dynamic Multi-Factor U.S. Equity ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $2,529,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of PIMCO RAFI Dynamic Multi-Factor U.S. Equity ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $2,640,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of PIMCO RAFI Dynamic Multi-Factor U.S. Equity ETF by 4,589.4% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 52,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,060,000 after acquiring an additional 51,080 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:MFUS opened at $45.29 on Monday. PIMCO RAFI Dynamic Multi-Factor U.S. Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $36.29 and a 12-month high of $47.18. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.97. The company has a market capitalization of $141.30 million, a PE ratio of 16.32 and a beta of 0.92.

The PIMCO RAFI Dynamic Multi-Factor U.S. Equity ETF (MFUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the RAFI Dynamic Multi-Factor U.S. index. The fund tracks an index of US companies that are selected and weighted by a combination of fundamental and technical factors. MFUS was launched on Aug 31, 2017 and is managed by PIMCO.

