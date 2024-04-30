8,535 Shares in Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV) Acquired by Handelsbanken Fonder AB

Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 8,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $799,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its stake in Live Nation Entertainment by 148.1% in the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 9,800.0% during the third quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 495 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares during the period. Tobam acquired a new stake in Live Nation Entertainment during the 4th quarter worth approximately $59,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Live Nation Entertainment in the 3rd quarter valued at $88,000. 74.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. TD Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $108.00 price objective on shares of Live Nation Entertainment in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $124.00 to $119.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $124.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Roth Mkm reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 price target on shares of Live Nation Entertainment in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Live Nation Entertainment has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $116.30.

Shares of LYV stock opened at $90.54 on Tuesday. Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $66.38 and a fifty-two week high of $107.24. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $98.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $91.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.30, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96. The company has a market cap of $20.90 billion, a PE ratio of 68.08 and a beta of 1.30.

Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported ($1.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.13) by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $5.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.72 billion. Live Nation Entertainment had a net margin of 2.48% and a return on equity of 118.42%. Equities analysts predict that Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. will post 1.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Jeffrey T. Hinson sold 1,001 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.50, for a total value of $100,600.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 59,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,967,087. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 2.85% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc operates as a live entertainment company worldwide. It operates through Concerts, Ticketing, and Sponsorship & Advertising segments. The Concerts segment promotes live music events in its owned or operated venues, and in rented third-party venues. This segment operates and manages music venues; produces music festivals; creates and streams associated content; and offers management and other services to artists.

