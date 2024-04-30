Handelsbanken Fonder AB Has $818,000 Holdings in Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its position in shares of Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH – Free Report) by 3.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,200 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Lantheus were worth $818,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tucker Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Lantheus by 239.0% in the third quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC now owns 400 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 282 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Lantheus by 97.0% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 457 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Lantheus by 62.7% during the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 527 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in shares of Lantheus by 36.6% during the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 582 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Lantheus in the third quarter valued at about $46,000. 99.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

LNTH stock opened at $67.26 on Tuesday. Lantheus Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $50.20 and a 1-year high of $100.85. The company has a current ratio of 5.80, a quick ratio of 5.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $61.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $62.66. The firm has a market cap of $4.61 billion, a PE ratio of 14.50 and a beta of 0.54.

Lantheus ( NASDAQ:LNTH Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $354.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $350.44 million. Lantheus had a return on equity of 63.16% and a net margin of 25.20%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Lantheus Holdings, Inc. will post 5.96 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Lantheus Alpha Therapy, Llc acquired 60,431,039 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $0.95 per share, for a total transaction of $57,409,487.05. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 116,773,394 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $110,934,724.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Lantheus news, Director Mary Anne Heino sold 93,863 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.31, for a total transaction of $6,130,192.53. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 251,643 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,434,804.33. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Lantheus Alpha Therapy, Llc acquired 60,431,039 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $0.95 per share, for a total transaction of $57,409,487.05. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 116,773,394 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $110,934,724.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 94,545 shares of company stock valued at $6,169,936 over the last ninety days. 2.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on LNTH. B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of Lantheus from $95.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 price target (up from $80.00) on shares of Lantheus in a report on Monday, February 26th. StockNews.com upgraded Lantheus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 13th. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of Lantheus in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Lantheus currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $104.71.

Lantheus Holdings, Inc develops, manufactures, and commercializes diagnostic and therapeutic products that assist clinicians in the diagnosis and treatment of heart, cancer, and other diseases worldwide. It provides DEFINITY, an injectable ultrasound enhancing agent used in echocardiography exams; TechneLite, a technetium generator for nuclear medicine procedures; Xenon-133, a radiopharmaceutical gas to assess pulmonary function; Neurolite, an injectable imaging agent to identify the area within the brain where blood flow has been blocked or reduced due to stroke; Cardiolite, an injectable Tc-99m-labeled imaging agent to assess blood flow to the muscle of the heart; and PYLARIFY, an F 18-labelled PSMA-targeted PET imaging agent used for imaging of PSMA positive-lesions in men with prostate cancer.

